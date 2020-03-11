Botswana won't close SA border because of coronavirus, but reportedly suspends official travel

“Not at the moment. This is a fluid situation. It is assessed on a day-to-day basis. Botswana is a net importer of products. You can imagine if we close our borders. We are not self-sufficient in quite a few things.

“So, while we are mindful that we do not want the virus to come into our country, we must also be alive to the fact that we depend on other countries to do business.”

He called on Botswana residents to stay calm.

“When the virus is [on] our doorstep, I think we should be worried, but the alarm should not be that we panic ... we are prepared to deal with the virus should it get into our borders. In terms of preparedness, we are working around the clock to monitor all of our points of entry.”