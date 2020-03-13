Bushfire, Afrikaburn up in smoke thanks to Covid-19 — and Cape Town jazz fest also silenced

Three major festivals on the arts scene were postponed or cancelled on Friday because of Covid-19.

Afrikaburn, which takes place in the Tankwa Karoo, and the MTN Bushfire Festival, which takes place in Eswatini each year, were among the events pulled from the calendar amid the rapid spread of the virus.

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival was also postponed.

MTN Bushfire Festival, which draws thousands of revellers and top music artists from all over the world to the small kingdom of Eswatini, released a statement on Friday, saying: “With the spread of Covid-19 increasing in Southern Africa and across the globe, MTN Bushfire, together with government stakeholders, its partners and sponsors, has made the joint decision to postpone the 14th edition of the festival to May 28-30 2021.”

The festival was meant to take place from May 29-31 this year.