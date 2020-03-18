Africa

Doctors in Nigeria strike over delayed pay amid coronavirus

18 March 2020 - 09:54 By Busang Senne
Doctors in government hospitals could also start striking over two months-delayed pay.
Nigerian doctors are going on strike amid the coronavirus outbreak to protest against overdue salaries and unsafe working conditions, reported the BBC.

The doctors, from Nigeria’s capital Abuja, said their salaries were delayed by two months since Abuja authorities introduced a new payroll system.

Others working in government hospitals said they would join the strike in two days if their salaries were not paid within 48 hours.

