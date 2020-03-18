Doctors in Nigeria strike over delayed pay amid coronavirus
18 March 2020 - 09:54
Nigerian doctors are going on strike amid the coronavirus outbreak to protest against overdue salaries and unsafe working conditions, reported the BBC.
The doctors, from Nigeria’s capital Abuja, said their salaries were delayed by two months since Abuja authorities introduced a new payroll system.
Others working in government hospitals said they would join the strike in two days if their salaries were not paid within 48 hours.