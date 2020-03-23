Africa

Journalist is first person in Zimbabwe to die from Covid-19

23 March 2020 - 17:10 By Lenin Ndebele
A health worker wears a protective suit during a demonstration of preparations for coronavirus cases at a hospital in Harare, on March 5 2020. A Zimbabwean journalist who recently travelled to the US and Tanzania is the country's first Covid-19 fatality.
A health worker wears a protective suit during a demonstration of preparations for coronavirus cases at a hospital in Harare, on March 5 2020. A Zimbabwean journalist who recently travelled to the US and Tanzania is the country's first Covid-19 fatality.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean broadcast journalist Zororo Makamba, 30, has been declared the country’s first Covid-19 death.

Mtumwa Mawere, a friend of the Makamba family, broke the news on Twitter on Monday morning.

Makamba was Zimbabwe's second reported positive Covid-19 patient, health and child care minister Obadiah Moyo said on Saturday.

Donald Mujiri, public relations officer at the ministry of health and childcare, told TimesLIVE a detailed statement would be issued later.

Makamba died at the Wilkins Infectious Diseases hospital in Harare, the city’s only Covid-19 facility.

Nigeria reports first coronavirus death

Nigeria on Monday reported its first death from coronavirus as confirmed cases of infections in Africa's most populous nation climbed further.
News
4 hours ago

The journalist had travelled to South Korea on November 2 last year, and then visited New York on January 17. After his return to Zimbabwe on February 22, he travelled to Tanzania two days later.

He went to the doctor on March 16 because he had a cough and fever.

After his return from his international visits, Makamba had engagements with various groups of people, socially and professionally.

Bank ABC, a leading Zimbabwean financial institution, in a statement identifying him as “second patient”, said he interacted with four of its staff members. Since the news broke, the bank had taken measures to manage the situation.

“All employees who interacted with the patient and their contact persons were immediately identified for further management. While none of the affected employees has shown any symptoms, preventive measures, which include 14 days of self-quarantine, as per health officials guidelines, have been activated,” said the bank's CEO Lance Mambondiani.

Makamba was the son of prominent telecommunications businessman James Makamba. He started his media career at ZiFM Stereo, where he hosted current affairs programmes.

Zimbabwe's first Covid-19 recorded case is recovering in her Victoria Falls home in self-isolation. Seven out of 18 people who came into contact with her are being closely monitored. Eleven of those contact are yet to be located, and so far none of those monitored have tested positive.

MORE

Zimbabwe system 'inadequate' to take on coronavirus

In Chitungwiza, a town of half-a-million people south of Harare, several women are waiting at the water pump with large cans, concern etched on their ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus case

Zimbabwe on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, a man who returned to his home in the tourist resort town of Victoria Falls from Britain at ...
News
2 days ago

SA erecting emergency 40km fence at Beitbridge border to halt virus

A new 40km fence will be erected at the Beitbridge border post as one of the emergency measures that the government is implementing to mitigate the ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient South Africa
  3. Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has died South Africa
  4. China fears second wave of infection as imported coronavirus cases jump with ... World
  5. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
Vulnerable spaces: Business as usual at Johannesburg's potential Covid-19 ...
X