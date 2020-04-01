Africa

Nigerian stocks hit new 8-year low as coronavirus lockdown enters day two

01 April 2020 - 14:09 By Reuters
The Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Image: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigerian stocks fell 2.4% to hit a new eight-year low on Wednesday after its biggest listed firm Dangote Cement declined and a lockdown of the country's two main cities to stop the spread of coronavirus entered second day.

The all share index dropped to 20,789 points, a level last seen in April 2012 as Dangote Cement shed 9.95% to 116.80 naira each.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday ordered the cessation of movement in Lagos and the capital Abuja for 14 days in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. 

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Ramaphosa to address SA at 7.30pm on 'measures to contain coronavirus' South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X