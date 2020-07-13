Mali govt criticised by UN, EU for lethal response to protests

The United Nations and the European Union have condemned the Malian government's use of lethal force during protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign, and urged it to release detained opposition leaders.

On Friday the latest and third mass demonstration held since protests began in early June turned violent, with police firing gunshots toward demonstrators, some of whom had occupied state buildings in Bamako.

Protesters have been calling for Keita to step down over his failure to quash violence by jihadist groups and ethnic militias, and over disputed results of legislative elections in March.

The government acknowledged four people were killed on Friday. The opposition says the policed killed at least eight more during smaller protests on Saturday. Several leaders of the M5-RFP, the coalition leading the protests, were also arrested.

In a statement late on Sunday night, the UN mission in Mali, the African Union, West African regional bloc ECO