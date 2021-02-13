Africa

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

13 February 2021 - 10:44 By Fiston Mahamba
On Friday, 1,200 doses of Ebola vaccine and cold chain equipment arrived in Butembo, the health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.
On Friday, 1,200 doses of Ebola vaccine and cold chain equipment arrived in Butembo, the health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.
Image: REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday.

The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre of a major outbreak of the disease that was declared over last June after nearly two years.

"We are in a meeting to gather all the information on the investigations done around this case," said Salita.

Congo's health ministry announced a resurgence of the disease on Feb. 7, after a woman contracted Ebola and died. She was married to a survivor of the previous outbreak.

On Friday, 1,200 doses of Ebola vaccine and cold chain equipment arrived in Butembo, the health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.

Health workers are training vaccinators and tracing more than 100 contacts in the districts of Biena and Katwa, the statement said.

A new outbreak would be Congo's 12th since the virus was first discovered near the Ebola river in 1976.

The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Variant in seven African states, ‘but continent can still benefit from Oxford vaccine ’

Nations should avoid vaccine if variant is driving new cases, but those not reporting it should be targeted: expert
Africa
1 day ago

On Congo's muddy trails, lessons for a global Covid vaccine rollout

When Ebola hit the city of Mbandaka in northwest Congo in 2018, health officials had to act fast — the city was connected via regular boat service to ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Flashy director of KZN forex company arrested and charged on 194 counts of fraud South Africa
  2. ‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  3. Prosecution is 'fruits of a poisoned tree' - Dali Mpofu for Norma Mngoma South Africa
  4. Cabinet extends national state of disaster to March South Africa
  5. Vaal Dam sluice gates to be opened as it breaches 100% capacity South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X