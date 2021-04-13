Africa falling behind in Covid-19 vaccination race, must expand vaccine production, say leaders

African countries, he added, could seek guidance from countries like India and Brazil on how they developed their generic pharmaceutical industries.

Africa now imports 99% of all its vaccines, but should aim to reduce imports to around 40% by 2040, Africa CDC director John Nkengasong said.

Okonjo-Iweala said that building more manufacturing capacity would require long-term investments but countries could offer incentives such as cutting tariffs on raw materials.

She encouraged WTO members to find a “pragmatic outcome” to a proposal by India and SA that vaccine and other medical patents be suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO supports calls for manufacturers to remove obstacles hindering access to critical health products.

“We continue to call on companies to share know-how,” he told the conference.