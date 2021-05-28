Africa

WATCH | AI helps track rapid rate of urbanisation in Africa

28 May 2021 - 12:39 By Reuters

Artificial intelligence is helping planners cope with the huge demand for basic public services as urbanisation rises rapidly in Africa.

Britain's national mapping agency, Ordnance Survey is using aerial imagery provided by the Zambian government, with machine learning to generate a new, highly detailed map of the capital city, Lusaka.

According to the World Bank, more than 50% of people in Africa live in unplanned, so-called informal settlements, with little or no access to water or sanitation.

The innovative technology can make detailed maps in a fraction of the time normally needed, giving the government a better chance of supporting the new urban population.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  2. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  3. Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has ... South Africa
  4. Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him News
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...