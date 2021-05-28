WATCH | AI helps track rapid rate of urbanisation in Africa

Artificial intelligence is helping planners cope with the huge demand for basic public services as urbanisation rises rapidly in Africa.

Britain's national mapping agency, Ordnance Survey is using aerial imagery provided by the Zambian government, with machine learning to generate a new, highly detailed map of the capital city, Lusaka.

According to the World Bank, more than 50% of people in Africa live in unplanned, so-called informal settlements, with little or no access to water or sanitation.

The innovative technology can make detailed maps in a fraction of the time normally needed, giving the government a better chance of supporting the new urban population.