Africa

Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, hospitalised

14 June 2021 - 13:47 By Reuters
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted to hospital for treatment.
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted to hospital for treatment.
Image: REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Zambia’s former president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness at a military hospital in the capital Lusaka, his office said on Monday.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until 1991. He is among the continent’s few surviving liberation heroes.

His administrative assistant Rodrick Ngolo said Kaunda had been feeling unwell and had been admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

“His Excellency Dr Kaunda is requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything to ensure he recovers,” Ngolo said.

READ MORE:

Zambian court throws out second challenge to Lungu re-election bid

Zambia's Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that President Edgar Lungu can stand for re-election in August, throwing out a second opposition ...
News
2 days ago

Zambia ex-minister jailed in graft case that led to aid freeze

A Zambian court on Friday jailed a former cabinet minister for two years in a corruption case that had prompted some Western donors to freeze aid to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Zambian president bans campaign rallies to stem Covid-19 spread

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday banned campaign rallies ahead of elections scheduled for August 12, saying large gatherings risked ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  3. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal