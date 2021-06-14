Over seven million Zimbabweans in need of food aid: World Bank

The World Bank says Covid-19 and its impact expanded the number of extremely poor people in Zimbabwe and increased extreme poverty to 49% in 2020.

In its latest economic analysis of Zimbabwe, the World Bank said that, to date, insufficient financial resources and implementation capacity constrained the government’s ability to reach the growing number of people in extreme poverty.

The World Banks’ economic report states that an addition of 1.3 million people living in abject poverty resulted in 7.9 million Zimbabweans from both rural and urban communities in need of food aid. As of the 2012 census Zimbabwe had a population of 14 million.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa introduced a total lockdown at the end of March last year. Without international support because of the country’s ruinous human rights record and an underperforming economy, finance minister Prof Mthuli Ncube wrote to international creditors warning that the country could totally collapse without financial assistance.

With most industries closed save for the mining sector many jobs were cut. A survey cited by the World Bank says “nearly 500,000 Zimbabwean households have at least one member who lost her or his job, causing many households to fall into poverty, and worsening the plight of the existing poor”.