Africa

Ethiopia conducted election in a 'credible' manner, AU observers say

23 June 2021 - 19:14 By Ayenat Mersie
FILE PHOTO: Election officials empty a ballot box during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 21, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Election officials empty a ballot box during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 21, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Ethiopia's parliamentary polls, held on Monday, were conducted in a "credible" manner, the African Union's election observer mission said on Wednesday.

"Overall the election and election day processes were conducted in an orderly, peaceful and credible manner," former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the head of the mission of 100 observers, told a news conference in Addis Ababa as authorities continued counting ballots.

The election in the country of 109 million people has been billed by the government as the first free vote in the country's history. But it has been marred by an opposition boycott, war and reports of irregularities in some areas.

Authorities were unable to hold elections in four of Ethiopia's 10 regions on Monday, though polling took place a day late in one of those regions, Sidama, on Tuesday, according to the elections board.

The board was expected to hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ethiopians to vote in what government bills as first free election

Ethiopians voted on Monday in national and regional elections that the prime minister has billed as proof of his commitment to democracy after ...
News
2 days ago

Ethiopia's prime minister: next week's election will be peaceful

Ethiopia will show a sceptical world that it can successfully hold a peaceful election next week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told a crowd of tens of ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  2. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  3. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  4. 'Billionaires are disappointed': Mzansi weighs in on KZN 'diamonds' South Africa
  5. Piggyback, happy smiles and kwaito lessons: How Malema and other famous dads ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...