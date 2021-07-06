Africa

Egypt notified that Ethiopia has resumed filling of giant dam

06 July 2021 - 09:15 By Momen Saeed Atallah, Omar Fahmy and Nafisa Eltahir
The diplomatic push intensified ahead of the first filling of the dam with last summer, and again in recent weeks.
The diplomatic push intensified ahead of the first filling of the dam with last summer, and again in recent weeks.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Egypt's irrigation minister said on Monday he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for a second year.

Egypt has informed Ethiopia of its categorical rejection of the measure, which it regards as a threat to regional stability, Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aty said in a statement.

Ethiopia says the dam on its Blue Nile is crucial to its economic development and providing power to its population.

Egypt views the dam as a grave threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan, another downstream country, has expressed concern about the safety of the dam and the impact on its own dams and water stations.

The volume of the accumulating water would depend on the amount of seasonal rain that fell in Ethiopia, Egyptian Irrigation Ministry spokesman Mohamed Ghanim told a local TV channel.

"We won't see any effect now on the Nile. We have a month or a month and a half ahead of us," he said.

Egypt and Sudan have waged a diplomatic campaign for a legally binding deal over the dam's operation, but talks have repeatedly stalled.

The diplomatic push intensified ahead of the first filling of the dam with last summer, and again in recent weeks.

The UN Security Council is expected to discuss the issue on Thursday, and Abdel Aty had written to the council to inform it of the latest developments, the statement said.

Ethiopia says it is finally exercising its rights over Nile waters long controlled by its downstream neighbours.

Its ambassador to Khartoum said on Sunday that Egypt and Sudan already knew the details of the first three years of the dam's filling, and that the issue should not be brought before the Security Council as it was not a matter of peace and security.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sudan rejects Ethiopian plan to fill giant dam a second time

Sudan has rejected an Ethiopian proposal to manage the filling for a second time of a giant dam that it is building on the Blue Nile, a senior ...
News
1 week ago

Sudan says it is open to conditional interim deal on Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Sudan is open to a partial interim agreement on Ethiopia's multi-billion-dollar Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, on specific conditions, Irrigation ...
News
3 weeks ago

Egypt and Sudan urge Ethiopia to negotiate seriously over giant dam

Sudan and Egypt agreed on Wednesday to coordinate efforts to push Ethiopia to negotiate "seriously" on an agreement on filling and operating a giant ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News
  4. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa
  5. 'Why would they do this to MaKhumalo?': Family's outrage at Zuma jail sentence News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound