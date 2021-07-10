Africa

Kidnapped Nigerian students freed after ransom paid - school, parent

10 July 2021 - 13:31 By Garba Muhammad
A parent whose child was kidnapped said parents and relatives of the students negotiated with the gunmen and paid ransom money.
A parent whose child was kidnapped said parents and relatives of the students negotiated with the gunmen and paid ransom money.
Image: REUTERS/Bosan Yakusak NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Six students and two officials who were kidnapped last month from a school in Nigeria's Kaduna state were released after relatives paid ransom money, a school official and parent said on Friday.

Kidnappings by armed men, commonly referred to in Nigeria as "bandits", have become endemic in northern Nigeria, disrupting the education of hundreds of thousands of children.

Gunmen attacked the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Kaduna on June 10 and took students and staff members, in the process killing one student.

The college's spokesman Abdullahi Shehu, said the students and officials were released late on Thursday at an undisclosed location.

They "regained their freedom after their parents and relatives negotiated with the bandits", Shehu told Reuters, but declined to say whether negotiations involved paying a ransom.

A parent whose child was kidnapped said parents and relatives of the students negotiated with the gunmen and paid ransom money.

"I am not in position to tell you how much we contributed and paid. That is not necessary. The most important thing is that we have secured their freedom, period," Saminu Bala, one of the parents of the freed students, said.

At least 10 institutions have been hit by kidnappers and around 1,000 students and staff abducted since December.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kidnappers demand food for children seized in Nigeria school raid

Kidnappers who abducted more than 100 students from a boarding school in Nigeria's Kaduna state warned that the children could starve unless parents ...
News
3 days ago

Nigeria kidnap spike threatens to create lost generation of students

Yusuf Lado had not yet learned to read or write when his school closed for fear of attacks by armed gangs, which have been snatching students across ...
News
3 days ago

Nigerian villagers killed by suspected Islamist militants - officials

Suspected Islamist militants killed 18 people when they attacked a village in northeast Nigeria on Wednesday, two local officials said.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma South Africa
  2. 'The clock must untick itself' — 5 times Edward Zuma left SA in stitches South Africa
  3. Slight change to interprovincial travel in and out of Gauteng — here’s what is ... South Africa
  4. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  5. Public service wage talks in jeopardy as unions torn over new offer South Africa

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola