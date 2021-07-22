WATCH | The moment Mali security detained a suspected attacker

Mali's interim President Assimi Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, said he escaped unharmed after an assailant attempted to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday.

The president's office earlier said the attacker was overpowered by security officers, and investigations into the incident were ongoing.

Mali, the theatre of French-supported operations against al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked insurgents for a decade, was thrown into political turmoil after a military junta led by Goita toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

Goita served as vice-president to transitional leader Bah Ndaw until his ouster in May.

“Everything is fine, there is no problem. It's part of being a leader,” Goita told state television hours after Tuesday's attack, which occurred during services marking the Muslim Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) holiday at Bamako's Grand Mosque.