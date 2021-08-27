WHO begins shipping Chinese vaccines despite some misgivings

“There is not enough information on effectiveness against the Delta variant and there is no data on Sinovac in populations with HIV,” said Nicholas Crisp, a deputy director-general in the health department who is overseeing the vaccine rollout.

“We have not accepted the COVAX Sinovac because it is premature in our evaluation and planning process,” he told Reuters.

Sinovac did not immediately respond to a request for comment about SA's stance.

Nigeria, the main recipient of Chinese shots in Africa under COVAX with an allocation of nearly 8 million Sinopharm doses, has approved that vaccine but has called it a “potential” option for the country's inoculation campaign.

BOOSTERS TO CHINESE SHOTS

A GAVI spokesperson declined to comment on South Africa and Nigeria and noted that other countries had not been included in this round, with one of the reasons being that some had decided not to receive the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

Officials from Kenya, Rwanda, Togo and Somalia, which are entitled to smaller COVAX shipments, said they had no concerns about the Chinese shots because they had been vetted by the WHO and more people needed to be inoculated as soon as possible.

COVAX's allocation of Chinese vaccines comes after the WHO gave emergency approval to the Sinopharm shot in May and Sinovac in June. GAVI has secured a combined supply of up to 550 million vaccines from the two companies until next year.

Including the Chinese vaccines, the facility expects to deliver about 500 million doses by the end of September, its latest forecast shows. It has so far shipped 215 million vaccines, mostly AstraZeneca's.

Ukraine is the only country in Europe on the COVAX list for Chinese shots and is set to receive about 160,000 Sinovac doses.