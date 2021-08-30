Bucking global shift to cleaner energy, Zimbabwe digs deeper into coal

In contrast to the growing number of countries seeking to wean themselves off coal, Zimbabwe is opening new coal mines that authorities say will allow the country to meet its energy needs and, eventually, become an exporter of the polluting fuel.

The government is looking to turn the northwest district of Hwange into a coal hub, with private investors - mostly based in China – investing up to $1 billion to build coking mines and thermal coal power plants.

But environmentalists say the move - part of a bigger plan to grow mining into a $12-billion industry by 2023 - will increase Zimbabwe's climate-warming carbon emissions and harm the wildlife in its largest natural reserve.

"Zimbabwe can't be going back to coal as if we were in 1985 or 1977, while the whole world is now divesting from coal," said Khumbulani Maphosa, a climate change activist and head of the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights.

Coking coal - also called metallurgical coal - is turned into a fuel used for smelting in steel production.

To get to the coking coal in Hwange, mining companies first have to go through deposits of thermal coal, which is burned to produce energy, explained Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

Any company setting up mining operations in the area must also build a power station that runs on thermal coal and feeds electricity into the grid, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We expect that by 2025, all those mining companies will be pumping so much electricity into the grid, Zimbabwe will have a surplus," he said.

Ncube estimated that the new mining operations in Hwange - nine of which have started or completed construction since 2018 - will add a surplus of about 5,000 megawatts (MW) to Zimbabwe's power capacity.

Maphosa and other green activists, however, warned that the southern African nation is going down an "environmentally unfriendly" route that will harm efforts to slow global warming.

Scientists have linked climate change to the worsening droughts, floods and unusual storms Zimbabwe has been experiencing over the past few decades.

"We are going to see a rise in terms of our carbon footprint and our contribution to ... climate change, because it doesn't matter whether this coal is burnt in Zimbabwe, in China, in South Africa or wherever," Maphosa said in a phone interview.