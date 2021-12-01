Zimbabwe announces 10-day mandatory quarantine to curb Omicron variant

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday that all residents and visitors who enter the country are expected to go for mandatory quarantine at their own expense, in an effort to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

The mandatory quarantine is regardless of a PCR test result.

“All returning residents and visitors have to undergo PCR testing and will be quarantined at own cost for days recommended by WHO, even if they present negative PCR test results from elsewhere,” Mnangagwa said in a televised address.