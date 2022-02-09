Spanish firm fined $6m for Ghana truck blast that killed 13

The Spanish company in charge of a truck that exploded and killed 13 people last month en route to an internationally-run gold mine in Ghana violated storage and transport laws and has been fined $6 million, the lands ministry said on Tuesday.

The truck was transporting explosives owned by Madrid-based Maxam Corp to the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation, when it collided with a motorbike, caught fire and exploded, levelling a roadside village and injuring at least 100 people.

Maxam, in its first statement since the January 21 disaster, denied responsibility, blaming a local contractor.

Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said in a statement: “The Ministry has established regulatory breaches on the part of Maxam...in respect to the manufacture, storage and transportation of explosives.”

It did not provide specific details about which laws were broken or how they contributed to the accident.

The government gave Maxam a $1 million administrative fine for breaching regulations and imposed a $5 million fee for damages, to be paid out in monthly instalments.