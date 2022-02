Moderna patent application raises fears for Africa Covid-19 vaccine hub

Moderna Inc has applied for patents in SA relating to its Covid-19 vaccine, prompting fears the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot.

Moderna spokesperson Colleen Hussey confirmed it had filed for patents “related to both the Covid-19 vaccine and Moderna's platform technology” in SA and elsewhere, after a group of 60 African-based charities raised concerns about them, but said the move would not block vaccine distribution in Africa.

She reiterated Moderna's October 2020 pledge not to enforce its Covid-19 related patents during the coronavirus pandemic.

But SA's Afrigen Biologics, which used the publicly available sequence of Moderna's vaccine to make its own version of the vaccine, said it had received no communication from the company about the patent filings.

It plans to start making and distributing across Africa in November.