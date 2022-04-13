×

Africa

RECORDED | SANDF briefs media on role in SADC mission in Mozambique

13 April 2022 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE

The South African National Defence Force is briefing the media about its role in SADC's mission in Mozambique.

At the same time, the government has called in the army to help with rescue missions and mop-up operations in full swing in KwaZulu-Natal.

