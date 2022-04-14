Ivory Coast PM and government resigns — President
14 April 2022 - 08:08
Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi tabled his resignation and that of his government on Wednesday, President Alassane Ouattara said during a cabinet meeting during which he accepted the resignation.
The President did not provide reasons for the resignation but said he would name a new Prime Minister next week who would then present around 30 new ministers.
Achi was not immediately available for comment.
The 66-year-old was appointed Prime Minister in March last year.
Reuters
