Sassa to provide food vouchers to displaced flood victims in KZN — here’s what you need to know

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced intervention mechanisms to help families affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

Torrential rain led to flooding and landslides that left more than 300 people dead and saw a number of houses washed away and thousands stranded.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for Sassa Sandy Godlwana said the agency will help affected families to access the social relief of distress (SRD) programme which is an immediate response to a crisis for individuals, families or a community in times of disaster.

HOW MUCH WILL THOSE AFFECTED GET?

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Godlwana said those affected will receive food vouchers valued between R700 and R1,200.