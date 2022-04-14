Sassa to provide food vouchers to displaced flood victims in KZN — here’s what you need to know
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced intervention mechanisms to help families affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
Torrential rain led to flooding and landslides that left more than 300 people dead and saw a number of houses washed away and thousands stranded.
KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for Sassa Sandy Godlwana said the agency will help affected families to access the social relief of distress (SRD) programme which is an immediate response to a crisis for individuals, families or a community in times of disaster.
HOW MUCH WILL THOSE AFFECTED GET?
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Godlwana said those affected will receive food vouchers valued between R700 and R1,200.
HOW WILL THIS BE DISTRIBUTED?
Recipients will be paid via Sassa cash points.
Sassa said where it cannot pay at cash pay points in the King Cetshwayo and some parts of the Uthukela districts, payments will be rescheduled in consultation with beneficiaries and local leadership.
Under the SRD programme, Sassa is also offering school supplies, including uniforms, to pupils who lost their belongings as a result of the disaster.
HOW WILL THEY KNOW WHO IS AFFECTED?
The agency says there is no application process for the vouchers, instead they will be working with district disaster teams to acquire a list of affected individuals.
“We are saddened by damage caused by the floods, especially in areas along the coast. We have established a team to mobilise resources and to also provide humanitarian relief to stranded families,” said Sassa’s acting regional executive manager, Simlindile Jabavu.
“We will work with various disaster management teams at all spheres of government to ensure that our people are assisted swiftly. On behalf of Sassa in KZN, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to all families who lost their loved ones during this difficult period.”
