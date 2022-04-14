×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sassa to provide food vouchers to displaced flood victims in KZN — here’s what you need to know

14 April 2022 - 08:00
SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced its intervention mechanisms to assist families affected by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced its intervention mechanisms to assist families affected by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: gallo images

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced intervention mechanisms to help families affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

Torrential rain led to flooding and landslides that left more than 300 people dead and saw a number of houses washed away and thousands stranded.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for Sassa Sandy Godlwana said the agency will help affected families to access the social relief of distress (SRD) programme which is an immediate response to a crisis for individuals, families or a community in times of disaster.

HOW MUCH WILL THOSE AFFECTED GET?

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Godlwana said those affected will receive food vouchers valued between R700 and R1,200.

WATCH | Ramaphosa hears first-hand accounts of losses, missing family members in KZN floods

Residents of New Germany in eThekwini were among the first to be visited by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday when he headed to sites hard-hit ...
Politics
19 hours ago

HOW WILL THIS BE DISTRIBUTED?

Recipients will be paid via Sassa cash points.

Sassa said where it cannot pay at cash pay points in the King Cetshwayo and some parts of the Uthukela districts, payments will be rescheduled in consultation with beneficiaries and local leadership.

Under the SRD programme, Sassa is also offering school supplies, including uniforms, to pupils who lost their belongings as a result of the disaster.

HOW WILL THEY KNOW WHO IS AFFECTED?

The agency says there is no application process for the vouchers, instead they will be working with district disaster teams to acquire a list of affected individuals.

“We are saddened by damage caused by the floods, especially in areas along the coast. We have established a team to mobilise resources and to also provide humanitarian relief to stranded families,” said Sassa’s acting regional executive manager, Simlindile Jabavu.

“We will work with various disaster management teams at all spheres of government to ensure that our people are assisted swiftly. On behalf of Sassa in KZN, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to all families who lost their loved ones during this difficult period.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘All I could see were waves of water and trees flying all over’: KZN’s flood horror

At least 45 killed as torrential rain leaves the province drowning in sorrow and destruction
News
1 day ago

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in KZN causing death, flooding and collapsed roads

Persistent heavy rain over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, school closures, roads collapsing and several accidents.
News
2 days ago

Electricity, water, burials, healthcare services affected by Durban floods

The supply of electricity and water, burials, healthcare services and refusal removal have been affected by the flooding in Durban.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  2. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  3. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  5. Bantu Holomisa: SA must hear out Operation Dudula South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...