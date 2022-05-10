Hit hard by storms and forest loss, Zimbabwe builds stronger homes

Most recently, in January this year, Tropical Storm Anna left a trail of destruction across 18 districts and affected more than 1,300 households, according to Nkomo.

He said most of the houses destroyed in storms were the type locally known as "pole and dagga" huts, made of wood, anthill soil and thatch but no cement, so they quickly become soaked and weak in the incessant rains and fall apart.

The new settlements policy is not enshrined in legislation, but it creates the legal framework for local authorities to introduce by-laws that should bring houses in rural Zimbabwe up to national and international standards, said David Mutasa, chairman of the Makoni Rural District Council.

The policy says councils should ensure all new builds use materials and methods that are "economic, sustainable (and) resilient" - for example, by insisting that homes are built with cement bricks and all construction is registered.

To curb the negative impacts of house-building on the environment, the policy bans the use of temporary wooden shacks in mining and farming compounds and prohibits building on wetlands, which are vital ecosystems that provide a natural buffer against flooding.

Mutasa, who is also president of the Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe, said Makoni council is already making sure all new homes are made of cement bricks and fining anyone who cuts down trees for wood to bake farm bricks.

Nationwide, the penalty for unauthorised tree felling is between 5,000 and 50,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($13-$133).

The process of making farm bricks is a significant contributor to deforestation in Zimbabwe, said Violet Makoto, spokesperson for the country's Forestry Commission.

"It is an area of concern - it has always been a big industry and continues to grow," she said.

COSTLY STANDARDS

Not everyone is happy about the new housing policy, with some local authorities saying they have faced push-back.

Cost is the major issue, especially when people who use traditional methods can get most of their materials - like wood and soil - for free, said Toriro, the planning expert.

After the government built her home in Ndiadzo village, Florence Panda spent $500 to add on three more rooms that comply with the new guidelines.

"Some people don't have the money to build modern houses, let alone to the required standards," she said.

"My husband and I survive by doing odd jobs, but we worked hard to get the money to extend our house."

Mutasa, chairman of the Makoni council, said he did not know of any plans for the government to help people cover the cost of building to the new standards.

Still, he added, local authorities should stay resolute in their efforts to slow deforestation and stem the practice of makeshift construction.

Otherwise, allowing people to keep cutting down trees to build flimsy homes "will come back to haunt us", he said.

Reuters