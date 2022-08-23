Ghana awaiting IMF aid sees bond yield at highest among EM peers

Investors have dumped Ghana’s cedi this year with concern about the impact of a global slowdown on demand for commodities such as cocoa spurring a 38% decline for the currency. That’s feeding an inflationary surge that helped push Ghana to begin talks with the IMF in July over an assistance package of as much as $3bn.

“Local bond yields remain entrenched above 31% yield for the short end and higher for rest of the curve,” said Joe Delvaux, an emerging-markets distressed debt portfolio manager in London at Amundi.

“The key element remains the discussions with the IMF, and hopefully the ensuing funded program,” he said. “At this stage, the broader market will be waiting to see what the outcome of the IMF discussions are, the program details and what the economic assumptions that would underpin it. ”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com