The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has increased power cuts countrywide.
“This is due to depressed generation on the grid coupled with increased electricity demand as a result of increased economic activities,” the company said.
The increased load-shedding will be in effect until at least Friday.
“Our engineers are working to ensure full restoration of service.”
Zimbabwe is experiencing daily power cuts of up to 13 hours. Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said there was no need for individual arrangements by corporates to secure power imports. The country is trying to secure power import arrangements with Zambia and Mozambique to ease the situation.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Zimbabwe increases power cuts countrywide
Image: 123RF/TEBNAD
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has increased power cuts countrywide.
“This is due to depressed generation on the grid coupled with increased electricity demand as a result of increased economic activities,” the company said.
The increased load-shedding will be in effect until at least Friday.
“Our engineers are working to ensure full restoration of service.”
Zimbabwe is experiencing daily power cuts of up to 13 hours. Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said there was no need for individual arrangements by corporates to secure power imports. The country is trying to secure power import arrangements with Zambia and Mozambique to ease the situation.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe struggling to secure funds to sustain power imports
Zimbabwe increases power cuts due to fault at thermal station
Five-star Zimbabwe hotel resorts to buckets of hot water amid prolonged power outage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos