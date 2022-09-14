×

Rugby

Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left

14 September 2022 - 13:41 By Sithembiso Dindi
Former Kaizer Chiefs scout Sinesipho Mali.
Image: Sinesipho Mali/Twitter

Former Kaizer Chiefs scout Sinesipho Mali wants to set the record straight on his reasons for leaving the club.

Mali (29) told TimesLIVE he left Chiefs “about a month ago” but has been disappointed by media reports suggesting his departure had to do with a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing.

Mali said he worked as a scout for Chiefs, travelling the country with academy scout and club legend Donald “Ace” Khuse, and before that with chief scout Walter Steenbok, who left Amakhosi in August 2021.

Mali was at the club for two years working in different capacities, first as a performance analyst. Before that he worked for Chippa United.

Mali admitted he was suspended by Chiefs just before his departure but said he was never charged or faced a DC.

“There were some changes in terms of my situation and position with the club,” Mali said.

