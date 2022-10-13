Africa

Congo unveils bids from nine companies for Lake Kivu gas blocks

13 October 2022 - 08:07 By Stanis Bujakera
Congo's hydrocarbons ministry said it is aiming to have production-sharing contracts signed by the end of October.
Congo's hydrocarbons ministry said it is aiming to have production-sharing contracts signed by the end of October.
Image: 123RF/ kaiskynet

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has received bids from nine qualifying companies for three gas blocks on Lake Kivu which it put up for auction on July 28, the hydrocarbons ministry said on Wednesday.

The bids were all from privately held US and Congolese companies including Winds Exploration and Production, and Symbion Power.

Congo's hydrocarbons ministry said it is aiming to have production-sharing contracts signed by the end of October.

The auction of the three gas blocks in the country's east is part of a licensing round that included 27 onshore oil blocks, some in Congo's rainforest areas.

The hydrocarbons minister called on bidders for oil blocks to express their interest before January 29, 2023.

The auction has sparked concerns that it could open parts of the world's second-biggest rainforest and peat lands to drilling that could release large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, jeopardising climate goals to tame global warming.

Congo has rejected calls to remove some of the blocks from auction, saying any exploration and production will respect the environment, and that it needed to exploit its resources.

Congo is hoping to emulate neighbouring Rwanda and use vast amount of accumulated methane gas underneath the lake to generate electricity and also avoid deadly explosions.

The hydrocarbons ministry added that the methane gas from the lake could be used in the manufacturing of chemical fertilisers for agriculture, a source of heat for cement works, household gas for cooking and fuel for transport.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  2. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa
  3. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  4. Eskom, aliens, Armageddon ... exactly what happened in Durban last night? South Africa
  5. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations