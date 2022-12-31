Africa

At least eight people killed in landslide in eastern Congo

31 December 2022 - 13:40 By Reuters
On December 13, an area on the outskirts of Kinshasa was damaged by heavy rain and landslides.
On December 13, an area on the outskirts of Kinshasa was damaged by heavy rain and landslides.
Image: Jude Dibawa/Reuters

A landslide crushed at least eight people and seriously injured nine others near an artisanal mine in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday, a local official said.

The wounded are in a critical condition and receiving treatment at a local health facility, added administrator of Fizi territory in South Kivu Province Aime Kawaya Mutipula.

Landslides are relatively common in the hilly slopes of eastern Congo where heavy rains can saturate and loosen soil. But they are more likely to occur if soil has been disturbed by mining, tree-felling or construction.

In December, intense rains in Congo's capital Kinshasa caused flooding and landslides that killed around 170 people.

READ MORE:

Landslide kills at least 14 attending funeral in Cameroon capital

A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region's governor said.
News
1 month ago

Eight dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island: minister

Eight people have died after a landslide caused by heavy rain engulfed buildings on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, infrastructure minister ...
News
1 month ago

Children at school among 162 dead in Indonesia quake

Children killed when their schools collapsed accounted for many of the 162 dead in an earthquake that devastated a town on Indonesia's main island of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Father wins court order to emigrate with his minor daughter South Africa
  2. PODCAST SERIES | How the Bulgarian mafia established itself in SA South Africa
  3. The year Duduzane Zuma took to the streets to prove his presidential bid is no ... South Africa
  4. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  5. ‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election