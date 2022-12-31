A landslide crushed at least eight people and seriously injured nine others near an artisanal mine in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday, a local official said.
The wounded are in a critical condition and receiving treatment at a local health facility, added administrator of Fizi territory in South Kivu Province Aime Kawaya Mutipula.
Landslides are relatively common in the hilly slopes of eastern Congo where heavy rains can saturate and loosen soil. But they are more likely to occur if soil has been disturbed by mining, tree-felling or construction.
In December, intense rains in Congo's capital Kinshasa caused flooding and landslides that killed around 170 people.
At least eight people killed in landslide in eastern Congo
Image: Jude Dibawa/Reuters
