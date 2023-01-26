Africa

US strike kills Isis leader Bilal al-Sudani in northern Somalia

27 January 2023 - 08:57 By Jennifer Jacobs and Akayla Gardner
US President Joe Biden ordered an operation targeting Bilal al-Sudani in northern Somalia earlier this week, with forces prepared to capture al-Sudani, an Islamic State leader, according to senior administration officials. File photo.
US President Joe Biden ordered an operation targeting Bilal al-Sudani in northern Somalia earlier this week, with forces prepared to capture al-Sudani, an Islamic State leader, according to senior administration officials. File photo.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

Bilal al-Sudani, an Islamic State leader, was killed on Wednesday night in a US counter-terrorism operation in a remote area of northern Somalia, according to senior administration officials. 

US President Joe Biden ordered the operation targeting al-Sudani earlier this week, with forces prepared to capture him, the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on Thursday. The response from hostile forces on the ground led to al-Sudani’s death and the deaths of 10 of his associates, the officials said. 

Before he joined Isis, the US Treasury designated al-Sudani for his role in helping foreign fighters travel to training camps for al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate, and for facilitating financing for foreign violent extremists, the officials said. 

Biden approved the mission at the recommendation of defence secretary Lloyd Austin and advice from the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other national security aides, and the overall planning took several months, the officials said.

It resulted in no US military personnel casualties, although a service member was bitten by a service K9. No civilians were killed, according to the officials.

The mission was one of several US military counter-terrorism strikes in Somalia in recent weeks.  

The US military last week conducted an air strike in Somalia that killed dozens of fighters from al-Shabaab. Somalian army forces were engaged in fighting following an attack by more than 100 al-Shabaab militants, US Africa Command said in a January 20 statement. 

Other US air strikes described as “self-defensive” on December 14, 17 and 23 engaged al-Shabaab militants, according to news releases from US Africa Command.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Nigeria launches domestic card scheme AfriGo in cashless bid

Nigeria's central bank on Thursday launched a domestic card scheme to rival foreign cards like Mastercard and Visa, hoping to enhance its drive to ...
News
2 hours ago

US, South Africa form task force to combat wildlife trafficking: Yellen

The US treasury department and SA’s National Treasury on Wednesday agreed to form a task force to combat illicit finance linked to the illegal ...
Politics
1 day ago

Somalia says it has seized key port town from Al-Shabaab

Somalia's government-led forces have captured an al Shabaab stronghold on the Indian Ocean, the defence minister said on Monday, in one of their most ...
News
1 week ago

At least 10 die after car bombs destroy houses in Somalia

Two car bombs detonated by Al-Shabaab militants killed at least 10 people and flattened several houses in central Somalia’s Hiraan region on ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  2. Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet News
  3. State ready to go to trial on R102m Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  4. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  5. Tshwane water capacity drops from 60% to 30% — here's where restrictions will ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg