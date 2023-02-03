Africa

Demonstrators in DR Congo demand pope meet sexual abuse victims

03 February 2023 - 08:45 By Benoit Nyemba
Benjamin Kitobo, a member of Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA) who said that he was sexually abused at the age of 18 by a priest in Kolwezi, holds a sign that reads "Meet the victims of sexual abuse committed by the church also" as he protests in front of the Catedral Notre Dame De Lingwala, where Pope Francis came to meet Roman Catholic bishops in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 2, 2023.
Benjamin Kitobo, a member of Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA) who said that he was sexually abused at the age of 18 by a priest in Kolwezi, holds a sign that reads "Meet the victims of sexual abuse committed by the church also" as he protests in front of the Catedral Notre Dame De Lingwala, where Pope Francis came to meet Roman Catholic bishops in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 2, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

About two dozen activists and sexual abuse victims demonstrated in Democratic Republic of the Congo's capital on Thursday across the road from a cathedral where Pope Francis was meeting clergy.

They held up placards, including some demanding that the pope meet clergy abuse victims in the country.

It was not clear if the pope saw the demonstrators as he arrived and left in a motorcade.

The demonstration in Kinshasa was organised by Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA), an international group, one of many that have been bringing attention to sexual abuse in the worldwide Church.

One demonstrator, Benjamin Kitobo, said he was abused when he was a boy in a seminary in the city of Kolwezi. He said the priest who allegedly abused him was later allowed to return to ministry.

There were no plans for the pope to meet victims of sexual abuse in Congo, where about 50% of the population is Roman Catholic.

The main theme of the papal visit has been reconciliation and forgiveness to end conflicts that have killed millions and left millions of others as refugees and displaced people.

The 86-year-old pope has met with many victims of sexual abuse, both in Rome and on foreign trips.

On Friday, Francis ends his stay in Congo and moves on to neighbouring South Sudan, which is also grappling with conflict.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  2. SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale ... South Africa
  3. Grade 10 pupil from Krugersdorp high school suspended after 'assaulting' female ... South Africa
  4. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  5. Convicted carjacker’s 6 distinctions put him on the road to a better life News

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!