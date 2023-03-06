Nigerian commercial lenders are recirculating naira notes withdrawn under the central bank’s demonetisation policy, after the nation’s Supreme Court ruled that they can remain legal tender until the end of the year.
Lenders including Guaranty Trust Holding Co. Plc and Sterling Bank Plc dispensed the old 500-naira and 1,000-naira to customers on Monday, according to spokespersons for the two banks.
“The central bank is abiding by the supreme court’s ruling, as are the banks,” Abubakar Suleiman, CEO for Sterling Bank said by phone. “I don’t think we need a directive to obey the court,” he said, responding to a question whether the central bank has asked lenders to heed the court judgment.
This will likely ease the chaos that gripped Africa’s most populous nation after the country’s regulator pulled out 2.1 trillion naira cash from circulation and replaced only a fraction of the amount with new notes, disrupting transactions in Nigeria’s cash dominant economy.
The Supreme Court in Africa’s largest economy last week voided a February 10 deadline to phase out higher denomination bank notes and ordered an extension to year-end in a ruling to a case brought by some state governments, challenging the authority of the central bank to implement the policy.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Nigerian banks dispense old naira notes after court ruling
Image: Bloomberg
Nigerian commercial lenders are recirculating naira notes withdrawn under the central bank’s demonetisation policy, after the nation’s Supreme Court ruled that they can remain legal tender until the end of the year.
Lenders including Guaranty Trust Holding Co. Plc and Sterling Bank Plc dispensed the old 500-naira and 1,000-naira to customers on Monday, according to spokespersons for the two banks.
“The central bank is abiding by the supreme court’s ruling, as are the banks,” Abubakar Suleiman, CEO for Sterling Bank said by phone. “I don’t think we need a directive to obey the court,” he said, responding to a question whether the central bank has asked lenders to heed the court judgment.
This will likely ease the chaos that gripped Africa’s most populous nation after the country’s regulator pulled out 2.1 trillion naira cash from circulation and replaced only a fraction of the amount with new notes, disrupting transactions in Nigeria’s cash dominant economy.
The Supreme Court in Africa’s largest economy last week voided a February 10 deadline to phase out higher denomination bank notes and ordered an extension to year-end in a ruling to a case brought by some state governments, challenging the authority of the central bank to implement the policy.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos