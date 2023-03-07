One person has died and many others have been left injured after an accident on the M71 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
The accident reportedly happened near the Jukskei River just before 7.30am, according to Emer-G-Med in a brief statement.
The company's Kyle van Reenan confirmed its paramedics are “currently in attendance of a mass casualty collision”.
“At this stage we can confirm one person has lost their life. Twenty-one people have been left injured,” he told TimesLIVE.
This accident comes a day after numerous people were injured in a massive collision involving 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal. The crash was caused by a truck after its brakes apparently failed.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
JUST IN | One dead, 20 injured in M71 collision near Jukskei River
Image: Supplied
One person has died and many others have been left injured after an accident on the M71 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
The accident reportedly happened near the Jukskei River just before 7.30am, according to Emer-G-Med in a brief statement.
The company's Kyle van Reenan confirmed its paramedics are “currently in attendance of a mass casualty collision”.
“At this stage we can confirm one person has lost their life. Twenty-one people have been left injured,” he told TimesLIVE.
This accident comes a day after numerous people were injured in a massive collision involving 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal. The crash was caused by a truck after its brakes apparently failed.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash
IN PICS | Trucker 'flees scene' after 46-car carnage on Durban's M41
WATCH | Forty-seven vehicles involved in Durban's M41 crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos