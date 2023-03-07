South Africa

JUST IN | One dead, 20 injured in M71 collision near Jukskei River

07 March 2023 - 08:27
Emer-G-Med paramedics at the scene of the M71 collision.
Emer-G-Med paramedics at the scene of the M71 collision.
Image: Supplied

One person has died and many others have been left injured after an accident on the M71 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The accident reportedly happened near the Jukskei River just before 7.30am, according to Emer-G-Med in a brief statement.

The company's Kyle van Reenan confirmed its paramedics are “currently in attendance of a mass casualty collision”.

“At this stage we can confirm one person has lost their life. Twenty-one people have been left injured,” he told TimesLIVE.

This accident comes a day after numerous people were injured in a massive collision involving 46 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal. The crash was caused by a truck after its brakes apparently failed.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe and one of his protectors were killed in the early hours of Sunday when their car collided with two cows.
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Trucker 'flees scene' after 46-car carnage on Durban's M41

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said they suspected the truck's brakes had failed.
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | Forty-seven vehicles involved in Durban's M41 crash

A stretch of the M41 in Umhlanga, north of Durban, resembled a scrapyard on Monday morning after a fully laden truck ploughed into 46 vehicles in ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  2. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  3. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  4. No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash South Africa
  5. R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits News

Latest Videos

Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...
15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control