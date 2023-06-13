Africa

Militias attack camp for displaced in DRC's Ituri, more than 45 killed

13 June 2023 - 09:00 By Erikas Mwisi Kambale
Congolese children play as they ride atop a UN water truck in Rhoe camp for internally displaced people in Djugu territory, Ituri province, northeast DRC, on April 19 2023. File photo.
Congolese children play as they ride atop a UN water truck in Rhoe camp for internally displaced people in Djugu territory, Ituri province, northeast DRC, on April 19 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie

More than 45 civilians were killed in a militia attack on a camp for displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern Ituri province early on Monday, the UN's peacekeeping mission said.

The Co-operative for the Development of Congo (Codeco) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was responsible for the killings at the “LALA” camp, the mission, known as Monusco, said.

Codeco claims to defend the interests of Lendu farmers, who have long been in conflict with Hema herders. Its fighters have killed hundreds of civilians in Ituri and forced thousands to flee their homes, according to the UN.

More than 45 people were killed and at least 10 wounded in the attack, Monusco said, adding it had liaised with provincial authorities to reinforce security in the area.

The UN refugee agency said armed assailants killed people, including women and children, with guns and machetes. At least 12 people were burnt alive after their shelters were set on fire, it added.

Ituri army spokesperson Jules Ngongo Tshikudi described the attack as an “act of sabotage” against attempts to restore peace and said investigations were under way.

DRC security forces fire teargas, clash with antigovernment protesters

Democratic Republic of Congo security forces fired tear gas and fought running battles in the streets of the capital Kinshasa with anti-government ...
News
3 weeks ago

Jean Richard Lenga, chief of Bahema Badjere district, said militiamen massacred 46 people with knives and firearms and burnt others in their homes in the middle of the camp.

“The whole village is in mourning now,” he said, adding that the authorities were still searching for bodies.

Many people have fled to the nearby town of Bule, seeking safety, Lenga said.

Around 70,000 displaced people arrived in Bule between April 15 and May 15 due to armed violence in the surrounding areas, the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said in its latest report.

Ituri hosts about 1.7-million internally displaced people in total, it said.

A civil-rights group head, Charite Banza, said the attack happened a few days after a dialogue between armed groups in Ituri.

“We don't have security here, we say it every day,” Banza said. The victims' bodies would be buried in a mass grave, he said.

Codeco has frequently targeted displacement camps. It killed about 60 people at another camp near Bule last year, in one of its deadliest massacres.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sudan war traps civilians after ceasefire ends

Air strikes, artillery and gunfire rocked several areas of Sudan's capital on Monday as fighting between warring factions intensified for a second ...
News
3 hours ago

Nigeria's small businesses feel squeeze after petrol subsidy scrapped

In a small factory in Nigeria's northern Kano city, Muhammad Khamis Umar stares at stacks of plastic products that have not been sold for over a week ...
News
4 hours ago

Tinubu’s 15 days in office leave investors excited about Nigeria

Just 15 days into the job, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has pulled the right levers for markets: ridding the country of a costly fuel subsidy, ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death South Africa
  2. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  3. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News
  4. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa
  5. Smart meter load management pilot launched — here's the areas that will get it ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng