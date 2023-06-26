Zimbabwe president pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to do "what we can to remain in power", promising to revive an economy that has collapsed under his watch as he launched his bid for a second five-year term.
Zimbabwe will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on August 23 which are expected to pit Mnangagwa, 80, of the Zanu-PF party against pastor and lawyer Nelson Chamisa, 45, of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
The election comes during a raging economic crisis, with high inflation and a currency that plunged more than 50% this month against the US dollar.
In remarks aimed mostly at his rural support base at the weekend, Mnangagwa pledged infrastructure developments.
"Zanu-PF is unstoppable. It will continue governing Zimbabwe as other parties continue to split assunder," he told a large crowd of supporters in Chipinge, about 500km east of the capital Harare.
"We fought for our democracy. No one will stop us."
Mnangagwa toppled independent Zimbabwe's first president, Robert Mugabe, in a coup in 2017, ending his 37-year rule.
He was hailed as a pragmatic leader shortly after taking power, but he scored only a narrow win in 2018 elections over Chamisa, who is considered the strongest challenger to his re-election bid.
Zimbabwe's economic crisis tops voters' concerns, with a 100 Zim dollar note, the country's highest denomination, not enough to buy an egg. About Z$10,000 fetches US$1 (about R18.7) on the parallel market.
The opposition CCC party enjoys considerable support in towns and cities while Zanu-PF's supporters are mainly in rural areas.
A bullish Mnangagwa said his government had made strides in infrastructure development and power generation and had grown the mining economy from $3bn in 2018 with hopes to generate $12bn (about R224bn) in revenue by the end of 2023.
"We are building roads and dams and recently we started installing solar boreholes in every village across the country," he said.
Mnangagwa is pitted against 10 other presidential aspirants amid criticism that his government is closing the democratic space after passing of the Patriotic Bill which opponents say outlaws criticism of the state.
Zimbabwe has endured more than two decades of economic failure following land seizures by Mugabe, plunging the southern African country into an economic crisis.
Reuters
Zimbabwe president pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to do "what we can to remain in power", promising to revive an economy that has collapsed under his watch as he launched his bid for a second five-year term.
Zimbabwe will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on August 23 which are expected to pit Mnangagwa, 80, of the Zanu-PF party against pastor and lawyer Nelson Chamisa, 45, of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
The election comes during a raging economic crisis, with high inflation and a currency that plunged more than 50% this month against the US dollar.
In remarks aimed mostly at his rural support base at the weekend, Mnangagwa pledged infrastructure developments.
"Zanu-PF is unstoppable. It will continue governing Zimbabwe as other parties continue to split assunder," he told a large crowd of supporters in Chipinge, about 500km east of the capital Harare.
"We fought for our democracy. No one will stop us."
Mnangagwa toppled independent Zimbabwe's first president, Robert Mugabe, in a coup in 2017, ending his 37-year rule.
He was hailed as a pragmatic leader shortly after taking power, but he scored only a narrow win in 2018 elections over Chamisa, who is considered the strongest challenger to his re-election bid.
Zimbabwe's economic crisis tops voters' concerns, with a 100 Zim dollar note, the country's highest denomination, not enough to buy an egg. About Z$10,000 fetches US$1 (about R18.7) on the parallel market.
The opposition CCC party enjoys considerable support in towns and cities while Zanu-PF's supporters are mainly in rural areas.
A bullish Mnangagwa said his government had made strides in infrastructure development and power generation and had grown the mining economy from $3bn in 2018 with hopes to generate $12bn (about R224bn) in revenue by the end of 2023.
"We are building roads and dams and recently we started installing solar boreholes in every village across the country," he said.
Mnangagwa is pitted against 10 other presidential aspirants amid criticism that his government is closing the democratic space after passing of the Patriotic Bill which opponents say outlaws criticism of the state.
Zimbabwe has endured more than two decades of economic failure following land seizures by Mugabe, plunging the southern African country into an economic crisis.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Candidates in Zimbabwe disqualified from filing nomination papers due to ‘banking system challenges’
Several presidential candidates in Zimbabwe fail to raise nomination fees
Mugabe loyalist Saviour Kasukuwere seeks to 'save' nation from Mnangagwa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos