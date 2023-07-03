Africa

SNAPS | Billionaire Richard Branson arrives in Zimbabwe on budget airline

03 July 2023 - 09:14
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Richard Branson jetted into Zimbabwe recently. File photo.
Richard Branson jetted into Zimbabwe recently. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Businessman Richard Branson flew into Harare, Zimbabwe, recently — but not by private jet or in first class.

The billionaire entrepreneur arrived late last week on budget airliner Fastjet. 

Branson took a flight to Harare, with the airline sharing snaps of him disembarking and greeting officials on the ground.

It was a pleasure having Richard Branson on-board a Fastjet flight. Honoured to have one of aviation's top personalities flying with us. Thank you, Richard, See you soon,” the airline wrote.

Some praised Branson's “humility” for taking the flight, while others said it was inspiration to current and future leaders.

Fastjet took to the skies in 2012 as “the world's first pan-African low-cost carrier”. It was formed by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of British's easyJet, and Rubicon Diversified Investments after a deal to buy Africa-focused conglomerate Lonrho's aviation business.

It flies between destinations in South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, including Johannesburg, Maun, Harare, the Kruger Park, Victoria Falls, and Hwange National Park.

It is unclear where Branson was flying from but the airline offers flights into Harare from Bulawayo, Johannesburg, Victoria Falls, Kariba (Zimbabwe) and Hwange.

While he was flying into Southern Africa, Branson's Virgin Galactic sent its first paying customers to the edge of space, a historic moment for the company.

According to Fortune, the around-one hour flight last Thursday reached space at about 5.30pm SA time and carried six people on board, including researchers from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s migrant problem is of its own doing

For the past two decades SA has refused to rebuke or condemn the Zimbabwean government’s human rights abuses
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Zimbabwe president blames businesses for food shortages

As basic food commodities disappear from the supermarket shelves in Zimbabwe in the midst of an inflation crisis, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ...
News
17 hours ago

From high-end wildlife reserves in Africa to viewing art without crowds: Here's what rich travellers are into

Most very wealthy people want a less extreme but exclusive experience, according to Wall Street investors, bankers, lawyers and those who look to ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

'Lion bone trafficker' nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport

A 43-year-old man will appear in the Kempton Park magistrates’ court on Monday after he was "found with lion bones" at Johannesburg's OR Tambo ...
News
1 week ago

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy after launch failure squeezed finances

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday after the satellite ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’