SNAPS | Billionaire Richard Branson arrives in Zimbabwe on budget airline
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Businessman Richard Branson flew into Harare, Zimbabwe, recently — but not by private jet or in first class.
The billionaire entrepreneur arrived late last week on budget airliner Fastjet.
Branson took a flight to Harare, with the airline sharing snaps of him disembarking and greeting officials on the ground.
“It was a pleasure having Richard Branson on-board a Fastjet flight. Honoured to have one of aviation's top personalities flying with us. Thank you, Richard, See you soon,” the airline wrote.
Some praised Branson's “humility” for taking the flight, while others said it was inspiration to current and future leaders.
