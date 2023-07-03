Mourners gathered in Johannesburg for the memorial service of struggle stalwart Sally Motlana on Monday.
She died in a Johannesburg hospital on June 24 after collapsing three days earlier at her home in Dube, Soweto. She was born in 1927.
WATCH | Memorial service for late struggle stalwart Sally Motlana
