WATCH | Memorial service for late struggle stalwart Sally Motlana

03 July 2023 - 09:09 By TIMESLIVE

Courtesy: SABC News

Mourners gathered in Johannesburg for the memorial service of struggle stalwart Sally Motlana on Monday.

She died in a Johannesburg hospital on June 24 after collapsing three days earlier at her home in Dube, Soweto. She was born in 1927.

