Africa

Zimbabwe president blames businesses for food shortages

02 July 2023 - 18:29 By Sharon Mazingaizo
With a weakening local currency, Zimbabwe is among one of the countries with the highest food inflation rate globally.
With a weakening local currency, Zimbabwe is among one of the countries with the highest food inflation rate globally.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

As basic food commodities disappear from supermarket shelves in Zimbabwe in the midst of an inflation crisis, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened businesses, accusing them of creating artificial shortages.

Addressing an election rally of his ruling Zanu-PF party in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South province, Mnangagwa said businesses have increased prices of basic goods since the announcement of general elections. He also accused some in Harare of stocking up basic commodities in their warehouses.

“We are being attacked currently with rising prices. Why, just when we announced that we are going for general elections, our enemies decided that they must cause problems among our people?

“I have been told that some ... in Harare are stocking basic goods in warehouses. Let me warn them, l am having people investigating the warehouses and if it is true, we will confiscate not only the warehouse but the things inside and give it to you and distribute them,” said Mnangagwa.

In May, the government lifted all restrictions on the importation of basic commodities amid skyrocketing prices of bread, flour, cooking oil and mealie meal. But prices of basic food have continued rising with products like sugar, flour and cooking oil disappearing from shop shelves in the capital.

The rise of prices is mainly attributed to the country’s annual inflation rate which has more than doubled from May to June, to more than 175%.

With a weakening local currency, Zimbabwe is among the countries with the highest food inflation rates, meaning many Zimbabweans struggle to put food on the table.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Experts predict a difficult year ahead for Zim due to spiking inflation

Zimbabwe faces a difficult year ahead, with challenges coming from the poor state of the economy, spiking inflation and nationwide power cuts to hit ...
News
6 months ago

Zimbabwe president pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to do "what we can to remain in power", promising to revive an economy that has collapsed under his ...
News
6 days ago

Blame Mugabe, says Zanu-PF

Zanu-PF spokesperson insists country is on the up, blaming its woes on the opposition and Mugabe administration
News
6 months ago

With Zim's economy in free fall and inflation sky-high, finance minister hits campaign trail

As Zimbabwe struggles with a currency in free fall and sky-high inflation, the country’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube has embarked on a campaign ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News
  2. We’re in a crisis with these heavy rains and we need to pray, says Zulu king South Africa

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media