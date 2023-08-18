Sadc extends Mozambique troop deployment by a year

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) bloc has resolved to again extend the SANDF-led peacekeeping mission in Mozambique by a year.
The Sadc heads of state and government endorsed the extension at a summit held in Luanda, Angola, on Thursday.
In a statement, Sadc said the heads of state commended member states, mission leadership and personnel for their dedication and contribution to the peacekeeping mission.
“Summit endorsed the extension of the Sadc mission in Mozambique (Samim) by 12 months, and commended member states, Samim mission leadership and personnel for their dedication and contribution in supporting the mission to achieve peace and security in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique and the commencement of a phased drawdown of Samim,” reads a press statement issued on Thursday.
In July 2021, Sadc countries deployed about 2,000 troops to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado province. Member states also provide equipment and financial support.
The initial deployment was for three months at a cost of R984m.
Mozambique was besieged by insurgents allegedly linked to Islamic State who overran the gas fields town of Palma, killing dozens of people and displacing many.
The Sadc summit also endorsed the deployment of the Sads mission to restore peace and security in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].
“Summit noted the outcome of the Quadripartite Summit and reiterated the call to strengthen the co-ordination and harmonisation of peace initiatives in eastern DRC, by various actors including the East African Community, Economic Community of Central African States, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, Sadc, UN and the AU Commission.”
The Quadripartite Summit was held in Angola at the end of June to discuss the peace initiatives in the eastern DRC.
TimesLIVE
