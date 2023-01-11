South Africa

Military mission sets up board of inquiry into troops 'burning bodies in Mozambique'

11 January 2023 - 11:58 By TImesLIVE
The Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique has established a board of inquiry into allegations of soldiers burning bodies after a video clip went viral. Stock photo.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

A board of inquiry has been established to pursue evidence related to troops in Mozambique seen burning bodies, in violation of international law governing conduct during armed conflicts. 

The Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (Samim) said on Wednesday it had no information about the incident.

A viral video clip circulating on social media depicts the soldiers wearing Southern African Development Community member states' military uniforms, including at least one from South Africa.

The 20-second long clip shows soldiers grabbing a dead man by his arms and legs and tossing him onto a burning fire where another body is already ablaze. Other armed soldiers watched while another is seen recording the incident on his phone. 

“The Samim force commander is unable to confirm that the incident occurred within his area of responsibility. However, the force commander has convened a board of inquiry to investigate the circumstance around the matter,” reads a mission statement.

The findings will be made public.

“The Samim force is a reputable, efficient and responsive enabler of regional integration and sustainable development. Samim reiterates its allegiance to acting within the confines of all applicable laws during its presence in the Republic of Mozambique.”

TimesLIVE

