Zim SOEs outdo one another in printed congratulatory messages for President Mnangagwa

07 September 2023 - 06:34 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Zimbabwean newspapers were dominated by congratulatory messages for re-elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Zimbabwe’s state-owned enterprises and businesses are outdoing one another in patriotism and showing support for re-elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa by pouring in messages of congratulations.

The country's state-owned newspapers have been running full pages of congratulatory messages — mostly paid for — as Mnangagwa was sworn in as president for second term this week. 

Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu told TimesLIVE the congratulatory messages are “overboard and almost laughable”.

The overboard almost laughable congratulatory messages in the state media are an attempt of being seen to be licking the boots of one in power
Rashweat Mukundu, political analtsy

 "[There] is a constant pattern in Zanu-PF and Zimbabwe’s political leadership of being worshipped by their supporters. The overboard, almost laughable, congratulatory messages in the state media are an attempt [at] being seen to be licking the boots of one in power.

“It’s sad that as many of these corporations that are congratulating the president, especially the state-owned enterprises, are failed enterprises that cannot account for the resources they are managing. Many of them are not paying their workers well. Many of them are not meeting their expected roles. It’s also a set-up of those in the lower ranks of not adhering to their mandate, but rather compete and show [themselves] to be more loyal than everyone else,” said Mukundu.

Some of the congratulatory messages are coming from Zanu-PF affiliates,. The Women’s League congratulated Mnangagwa, saying it is a “sweeter electoral victory”.

The parliament of Zimbabwe in a statement described Mnangagwa as an “incandescent light and indefatigable figure”.

“An incandescent light and indefatigable figure as the leader of the second republic, it comes as no surprise that the people of Zimbabwe voted resoundly for President Mnangagwa to lead the nation for a well-deserved second term,” said parliament.

On his social media page, Mnangagwa said he is “honoured and humbled” by the support and trust.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by the trust you have placed in me. With unity and determination, we shall continue our journey towards a prosperous and united nation,” said Mnangagwa.

But these acts are nothing new. 

Previously, state media in Zimbabwe ran a full page of congratulatory messages and warm wishes on Mnangagwa’s birthday and his wife first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s birthday. They did the same for Zanu-PF party related victories and the country’s independence day.

