Cops confirm gun used to kill AKA has been found

“We have identified a couple of vehicles that were used. Some of the vehicles were used as getaway [vehicles]. Some were used as spotters. Some may have been used by people after the fact,” Mkhwanazi said.
“We had identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot and killed Mr Forbes on that evening,” Mkhwanazi added.
He said police had their eyes on a “few individuals” and would consult with the National Prosecuting Authority about bringing them in for questioning soon.
Reports that the gun used to kill Forbes had been found first began circulating in May.
It was alleged the weapon had been found in the possession of a man in his early 20s in Umlazi, south of Durban, and had, through ballistic testing, been linked to the Forbes killing.
Image: Instagram/AKA
Police have made a major breakthrough in the murder of rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello Tibz Motsoane.
Speaking on Wednesday at an interministerial briefing, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the gun used to kill Forbes had been found.
WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Police, however, at the time quashed the claims, saying they were unsubstantiated and malicious.
They have not yet revealed where and when the gun was found.
AKA and Motsoane were killed outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10. Their killing was captured on CCTV footage which soon circulated on social media, causing shock and outrage.
In one of the clips, AKA can be seen embracing a friend outside the venue seconds before the gunman arrives.
The gunman then approaches, walking slowly towards AKA and his group. Wearing a white sweater and hat, he looks over his shoulder down the road and continues on his way.
He suddenly raises his gun and sprints towards AKA before shooting him at point blank range. AKA dies instantly. The gunman continues sprinting away from the scene across the road in the direction he came from.
Forbes had just finished his supper at Wish Restaurant and was preparing to go to a Durban nightclub, Yugo, where he was going to be performing as part of his birthday celebrations.
TimesLIVE
