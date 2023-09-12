POLL | What do you think of Zim president appointing family members to high-ranking positions?

Recently re-elected Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is again in the spotlight. This time not for “vote racketeering” allegations but for appointing his family members to high-ranking positions in government.
Mnangagwa made his son David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa deputy minister of finance and his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa deputy minister of tourism.
Mnangagwa seemed happy about his cabinet. When he was asked by journalists during a media briefing on Monday about the reappointment of one the most underperforming ministers, Kirsty Coventry, Mnagagwa said he was pleased with his choice.
“I have reappointed her because l am happy with her performance. Whoever was not impressed by her can appoint someone else when they become president,” he said.
Mnangagwa is not the only president who has appointed family to high-ranking positions. Former US President Donald Trump was criticised for hiring his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior White House adviser.
Image: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/Reuters
