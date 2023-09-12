Africa

POLL | What do you think of Zim president appointing family members to high-ranking positions?

12 September 2023 - 16:24 By TIMESLIVE
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the spotlight after appointing his family members to high-ranking positions.
Image: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/Reuters

Recently re-elected Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is again in the spotlight. This time not for “vote racketeering” allegations but for appointing his family members to high-ranking positions in government.

Mnangagwa made his son David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa deputy minister of finance and his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa deputy minister of tourism.

Mnangagwa seemed happy about his cabinet. When he was asked by journalists during a media briefing on Monday about the reappointment of one the most underperforming ministers, Kirsty Coventry, Mnagagwa said he was pleased with his choice.

“I have reappointed her because l am happy with her performance. Whoever was not impressed by her can appoint someone else when they become president,” he said. 

Mnangagwa is not the only president who has appointed family to high-ranking positions. Former US President Donald Trump was criticised for hiring his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior White House adviser. 

Mnangagwa tells those unhappy with his cabinet to appoint their own ... when they become president

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a new cabinet, appointing some of his own family members to high-ranking positions.
9 hours ago

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa confers another honorary doctorate on his wife Auxillia

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday conferred another honorary doctorate on first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in recognition of her ...
3 days ago

Ramaphosa's endorsement of 'rigged' election will bring more foreigners to SA, say Zimbabweans

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public support of Zimbabwe’s national election results will lead to more foreign nationals fleeing to South Africa in ...
3 days ago
