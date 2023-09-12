South Africa

KZN man in court for allegedly raping fiancée’s 8-year-old daughter

12 September 2023 - 16:11 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Community members in Impendle, outside Pietermaritzburg, say they are fed up with the number of sexual assaults on young girls.
Community members in Impendle, outside Pietermaritzburg, say they are fed up with the number of sexual assaults on young girls.
Image: Supplied

Angry community members from Impendle in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands have expressed their outrage about the rise in rape cases in the area.

They were speaking after a 31-year old man was denied bail on Tuesday at the Impendle magistrate's court on a charge of raping an eight-year-old girl.

The victim, a grade 3 pupil, is his fiancée's daughter.

Community activist and ANC ward 5 branch chairperson Thami Mkhulise said one of the aggravating factors cited during the accused's bail application was that he had allegedly threatened the victim and his fiancée.

“This is the type of people we have in our society,” said Mkhulise.

He claimed there were as many as five pupils at primary school who had allegedly been sexually violated.

Life in jail for man who raped 13-year-old girl in North West

Almost 12 years after he raped a 13-year-old girl, 31-year-old Tshiamo Godfrey Mmale has been sentenced to life in prison for his crime.
News
3 days ago

Last Tuesday a stepfather and an uncle were granted bail by the same court for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Mkhulise said the accused deserved to be taken away from the community for their actions.

“We are demanding justice. This is the most heinous and barbaric act to be done to a  woman, and worse still a young child,” he said.

He called for increased awareness about rape, saying some families attempt to protect the perpetrators.

“You find they tend to negotiate among each other as it is often something that is frowned upon in the community.”

Officials from the provincial department of social development who were present at court said social workers had been assigned to work with the affected families. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Life behind bars for man who raped his niece aged 12

A 43-year-old North West man who raped his 12-year-old niece six years ago will spend life behind bars after being sentenced by the Ga-Rankuwa ...
News
4 days ago

Man, 30, jailed after ‘relationship’ with teen girl exposed

A Free State man has been slapped with a five-year jail term for statutory rape after his relationship with a teenage girl was exposed.
News
6 days ago

Foster dad jailed for life over decade-long rape, abuse of daughter

A married 62-year-old who sexually assaulted and raped his foster daughter for more than a decade — until a social worker believed her harrowing ...
News
1 week ago

Shepherd who raped 13-year-old girl sentenced to 22 years in jail

A 35-year-old man who raped a 13-year-old girl at Dewetsdorp in the Free State in January this year has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. POLL | What do you think of Zim president appointing family members to ... Africa
  2. KZN man in court for allegedly raping fiancée’s 8-year-old daughter South Africa
  3. Samwu denies it ‘sanctioned any strike in Tshwane’ as it vows to challenge ... South Africa
  4. Sisters charged with children's fire deaths cannot afford R5k bail South Africa
  5. Stages 5 and 6 load-shedding for this week as more units go out of service South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD