Africa

Nigeria's labour unions suspend indefinite strike after last-minute meeting with Bola Tinubu

03 October 2023 - 09:54 By Felix Onuah
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Nigeria's biggest labour federations on Monday said they were suspending an indefinite strike that was set to begin on Tuesday after last minute talks with President Bola Tinubu's government, which had warned that the action could damage the economy.

Tinubu is under pressure to ease economic hardships after he scrapped a decades-old petrol subsidy and allowed the naira currency to depreciate, leading to soaring prices in Africa's biggest economy and major oil producer.

The government agreed a temporary wage increase for government workers, a three-month income subsidy for 15-million poor households and a pause in a value-added tax on diesel, among several concessions to prevent the strike.

In return, unions will suspend the strike for 30 days while negotiations continue, including on a new minimum wage for all Nigerian workers.

"After 30 days if these issues are not implemented ... it will show bad faith on the side of government," Joe Ajaero, the leader of Nigeria Labour Congress, the country's largest federation, told reporters.

Reuters

READ MORE:

ANALYSIS | Nigerian reform drive falters, threatening Africa's biggest economy

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's lightning-fast reform push after taking office in May sparked hope that his administration would be a ...
News
4 days ago

Nigeria's Tinubu urges UN to help curb exploitation of Africa's resources

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu urged the United Nations to become more proactive in addressing his African nation's poverty and security issues and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. WhatsApp to war: How Cubans were recruited to fight for Russia World
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  3. Social media users might be charged R270 for ad-free Instagram or Facebook in ... Sci-Tech
  4. Nigeria's labour unions suspend indefinite strike after last-minute meeting ... Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | Interviews for judges to fill superior courts vacancies South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL