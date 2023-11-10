Africa

Leader of Madagascar's national assembly calls for election to be suspended

10 November 2023 - 12:11 By Lovasoa Rabary
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Madagascar's police officers fire tear gas canisters to disperse supporters of opposition member and presidential candidate Jean Jacques Ratsietison attending his political rally, in Antananarivo, Madagascar November 4, 2023.
Madagascar's police officers fire tear gas canisters to disperse supporters of opposition member and presidential candidate Jean Jacques Ratsietison attending his political rally, in Antananarivo, Madagascar November 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Zo Andrianjafy

The leader of Madagascar's lower house of parliament called on Friday for the presidential election, whose first round is scheduled for November 16, to be suspended, saying conditions for the vote had not been met.

Despite not having legal weight, Christine Razanamahasoa's appeal signals the deepening isolation of President Andry Rajoelina, whose opponents have held weeks of daily marches in the capital that police dispersed with tear gas.

"The required and necessary conditions for an election in accordance with the law... are not met," Razanamahasoa said in a statement. "The electoral process should be suspended."

The two bodies that could postpone the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the High Constitutional Court, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Rajoelina ascended to power in a 2009 coup, prompting an exodus of foreign investors from the Indian Ocean island. This month he is running against a dozen candidates, including two ex-presidents, Marc Ravalomanana and Hery Rajaonarimampianina.

Opposition parties claim Rajoelina should be prevented from running because he acquired French nationality in 2014 - which they say automatically revokes his Malagasy citizenship.

Rajoelina says the constitution does not require the head of state to exclusively hold Malagasy nationality, and that any loss of nationality is subject to signed authorization by the government.

The opposition have also called for changes to the officials running the electoral commission and for the formation of a special court to hear election disputes.

Madagascar is aiming for its third peaceful election since the upheaval of 2009 when Rajoelina ousted Ravalomanana.

-Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Tired of Gold Reef City? Here are 5 top rollercoasters to try in Africa and Dubai

From waterparks to animated movie rides, fun adventures you can have at these top spots beyond South Africa's borders.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Biden ‘wants to make Agoa even better’

President Joe Biden’s administration wants to work with Congress to improve the US’s flagship trade programme with Africa, not just renew it without ...
Business Times
5 days ago

African apparel industry's future hangs on a US thread

Apparel has been the standout success story of AGOA
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Leader of Madagascar's national assembly calls for election to be suspended Africa
  2. Blade Nzimande wants apology from Mthunzi Mdwaba over UIF bribe claim Politics
  3. Board of inquiry gets more time to probe SA Navy submarine tragedy South Africa
  4. Clampdown on CIT heists nets 75 suspects in six months: Modise South Africa
  5. More than 30 victims of kidnapping for ransom rescued this year: Thandi Modise South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations