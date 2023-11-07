WATCH | Tired of Gold Reef City? Here are 5 top rollercoasters to try in Africa and Dubai

If you are looking for a replacement for Gold Reef City's Golden Loop then this might be the perfect fit for you. While it is not suspended like the local one, the traditional sit-down ride brings all the thrills and spills and then some.
This shuttle coaster zips along a twisted track hitting a peak and zooming backwards.
As one of Egypt's long-standing coasters, it pulls in a large crowd of children with appropriate rides and the Boomerang is a go-to for older adrenaline seekers.
From water parks to animated movie rides, fun adventures you can have at these top spots beyond South Africa's borders.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Summer, once the rains subside, is often best for fun-day events, especially for adrenaline junkies looking for a new thrill. And with so few coasters and water parks to quench your thirst locally, there are a number of options beyond South Africa's borders that can deliver. Here is our pick of a few unique rides you might want to try.
BOOMERANG, EGYPT
LE SERPENT, MOROCCO
While the entrance of the Sindibad park in Casablanca is a Moroccan dream, its Le Serpent ride might just leave you with nightmares.
Running at 70km/h the ride features frenetic connections and loops. If you are looking for a little grounding experience, Sindibad also features an animal park on the grounds.
TULAWAKA, MAURITIUS
While Mauritius might be loved for its beaches and ritzy hotels, what often gets ignored is its natural wonders. Tulawaka gives you that and more with a coaster that races through a sprawling wildlife field.
The ride runs for 760m at 45km/h with a number of banked turns and vertiginous descents. Slower treats include a safari in the 350-hectare grounds including a rhino interaction.
MAKADI WATER WORLD, EGYPT
It's technically no rollercoaster but offers the same amount of thrills. With 21 slides, the Makadi Water World offers a number of thrilling slides, with the Twister offering two thrilling tubes to descend from.
MADAGASCAR MAD PURSUIT, DUBAI
For lovers of the animated movies, you can try out the Madagascar-themed ride in Dubai. The indoor coaster features a dazzling number of neon light rings and models that pop out as you are engulfed in total darkness.
The Dubai Parks and Resorts also feature a number of attractions including art, modern malls and souks as well as a wellness centre.
