Africa

Two US Navy sailors reported missing while conducting operations off coast of Somalia

15 January 2024 - 07:31 By Kanishka Singh
Search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.
Image: 123RF/nikkytok

Two US Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the US military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.

“The sailors were forward-deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions,” the US Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.

Reuters 

