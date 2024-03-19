Africa

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnap about 100 in weekend attacks

19 March 2024 - 08:00 By Garba Muhammad and Hamza Ibrahim
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped around 100 people, including women and children, in two weekend attacks in Kaduna state, residents and police said on Monday.

Kidnappings by criminal gangs demanding ransoms have become an almost daily occurrence in Nigeria, especially in the north, with authorities seemingly powerless to stop them.

Kaduna police spokesperson Mansur Hassan confirmed the incident in Kajuru Station village on Sunday night but could not give a figure on those missing. He said security agents had been deployed to rescue the villagers.

Tanko Wada Sarkin, a village head, said 87 people were taken.

"We have so far recorded the return of five people back home who fled through the bush. This attack makes it five times that these bandits are attacking this community," he told Reuters by phone.

Residents said armed men dressed in army uniform arrived in the village undetected because they had parked their motorbikes away from the village.

Aruwa Ya'u, another resident, said he was captured but released by the gunmen because he struggled to walk due to poor health. He was receiving treatment at a local government clinic, he said.

Gunmen are known to force-march their victims deep into the bush, holding them for up to months while awaiting ransom payments.

The abductions come after an armed gang seized 286 students and staff from a school in early March in Kuriga in Kaduna state and gunmen seized 61 people on March 12 in Buda community.

In Dogon Noma, another community in Kajuru local government area, gunmen abducted 16 people from their homes in an attack on Saturday night, residents said.

Local resident Daniel Shamang said they had not heard anything from the abductors or the missing villagers.

Kidnappings at schools in Nigeria were first carried out by jihadist group Boko Haram, who seized more than 200 students from a girls' school in Chibok in Borno state a decade ago.

But the tactic has since been adopted by criminal gangs without any ideological affiliation seeking ransom payments.

The kidnappings are tearing apart families and communities who have to pool their savings to pay the ransoms, often forcing them to sell prized possessions like land, cattle and grain to secure the release of captured loved ones.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigerian kidnappers demand $620,432 for release of school hostages, local authorities say

Gunmen who kidnapped 286 students and staff from a school in northern Nigeria last week have demanded a total of 1bn naira for their release, a ...
News
5 days ago

Gunmen kidnap 227 pupils from school in Nigeria

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped more than 200 school pupils in the northern town of Kuriga on Thursday, a teacher, local councillor and parents of the ...
News
1 week ago

Suspected insurgents kidnap 50 people in northeast Nigeria

Suspected Islamist insurgents kidnapped 50 people, mostly women, in northeastern Nigeria this week, local officials and a resident said on Wednesday, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Meyiwa hit shooter with chair to stop him taking something Kelly pointed out’: ... South Africa
  2. Brothers fled to Eswatini because NIU wants to assassinate them, claims alleged ... South Africa
  3. 'Unruly' passenger ejected from CemAir flight in Durban South Africa
  4. Car stolen in Pretoria intercepted near Zimbabwe border, suspect arrested South Africa
  5. Urgent call to use water sparingly as 'thirstiest' Joburg suburbs named South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing