Africa

Suspected insurgents kidnap 50 people in northeast Nigeria

07 March 2024 - 10:49 By Ahmed Kingimi and MacDonald Dzirutwe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The latest incident took place on Monday in the remote Gamboru area, which shares a border with Chad and Cameroon, said an official of the Civilian Joint Task Force, which helps the army to fight the jihadists.
The latest incident took place on Monday in the remote Gamboru area, which shares a border with Chad and Cameroon, said an official of the Civilian Joint Task Force, which helps the army to fight the jihadists.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier / file photo

Suspected Islamist insurgents kidnapped 50 people, mostly women, in northeastern Nigeria this week, local officials and a resident said on Wednesday, the latest mass abduction by fighters who have waged an insurgency for more than a decade.

Boko Haram and Islamic state West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have mainly operated in Borno state in the northeast, targeting security forces and civilians, in the process killing and displacing tens of thousands of people.

The latest incident took place on Monday in the remote Gamboru area, which shares a border with Chad and Cameroon, said an official of the Civilian Joint Task Force, which helps the army to fight the jihadists.

The official, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the group of at least 50 people from a camp for internally displaced people, went to collect firewood on the shores of Lake Chad, where ISWAP is known to operate.

They were ambushed by gunmen and made to walk across bushy paths into neighbouring Chad, the official said, adding that three of the kidnapped women managed to escape.

The Nigerian Army did not respond to a request for comment.

Falmata Bukar, one of the three women who escaped, told Reuters by phone that the gunmen had “surrounded us and we were asked to follow them to the bush.”

She later escaped with two others on Tuesday, she said.

Barkindo Saidu, head of Borno's emergency agency, said he was travelling to the area to assess the situation but was not yet ready to declare the people missing.

The agency is in charge of camps housing thousands of Nigerians displaced by the insurgency.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US emphasises 'accountability and transparency' in Nigeria security operations

Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland met Nigerian National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and discussed “promoting accountability and transparency”, the ...
News
1 month ago

Suspected insurgents kill 14 in northeast Nigeria, residents say

Suspected insurgents in Nigeria killed 14 people in a rampage that began in a nightclub and proceeded into the surrounding neighbourhood in ...
News
2 months ago

Suspected Boko Haram attack kills at least 40 in Nigeria's Yobe state, police say

At least 40 people were killed in Nigeria's Yobe state between Monday and Tuesday after suspected Boko Haram militants shot at villagers and set off ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Teacher found hanging, pupil dies after rugby match in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  4. Why Heineken is breaking tradition with a unique bottle design for SA South Africa
  5. Steve Biko Hospital suspends five nurses to probe negligence claims South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court